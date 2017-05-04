Round 1 Bowling to open alley at Broadway Mall in Hicksville

Japanese-owned Round 1 Bowling & Amusement will open its first New York bowling alley at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville in early July. Photo Credit: Round 1 Bowling & Amusement / RShaunMader Japanese-owned Round 1 Bowling & Amusement will open its first New York bowling alley at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

