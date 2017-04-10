Donald Trump Jr. Eyes Run For NY Gove...

Donald Trump Jr. Eyes Run For NY Governor, Report Says

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Bronxville Daily Voice

Donald Trump, Jr., eldest son of President Donald Trump, said he is interested in running for office, such as governor of New York. Trump, Jr., who actively campaigned for his father, made the announcement at a Tuesday meeting of a gun club in Hicksville on Long Island.

