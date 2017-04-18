Crash that sent pilot to closed runwa...

Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from Wednesday Apr 12, titled Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

When pilot Joseph Milo reported engine trouble, an air traffic controller directed him to a nearby airfield. But the airfield had actually closed 25 years earlier, and industrial buildings occupied its former runway.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,144

Location hidden
#1 Wednesday Apr 12
Real important stuff here, yeppers.

