Crash that sent pilot to closed runway prompts FAA changes
When pilot Joseph Milo reported engine trouble, an air traffic controller directed him to a nearby airfield. But the airfield had actually closed 25 years earlier, and industrial buildings occupied its former runway.
When pilot Joseph Milo reported engine trouble, an air traffic controller directed him to a nearby airfield. But the airfield had actually closed 25 years earlier, and industrial buildings occupied its former runway.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,144
Location hidden
#1 Wednesday Apr 12
Real important stuff here, yeppers.
