Valley Stream Man Poses as a 17-Year-Old Boy to Befriend a Young Girl, Arrested
The Special Victim Squad reports the arrest of a Valley Stream man for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child in Hicksville. David M. Murillo, 31, of Valley Stream befriended a young girl on Instagram by posing as a 17-year-old.
