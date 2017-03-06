Valley Stream Man Poses as a 17-Year-...

Valley Stream Man Poses as a 17-Year-Old Boy to Befriend a Young Girl, Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: LongIsland.com

The Special Victim Squad reports the arrest of a Valley Stream man for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child in Hicksville. David M. Murillo, 31, of Valley Stream befriended a young girl on Instagram by posing as a 17-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hicksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Mon Dave Allan - Repu... 8,578
Looking to move to Rockville Centre Mon JCD0112 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Sun Fish_rman 108
News Teen found dead at Sea Cliff home for troubled ... (Nov '09) Sun SC beach comber 13
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) Mar 5 SAS 92
News This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's... Mar 4 Pilot 8
Cancers around Cerro Wire (Feb '08) Mar 3 death by cerro 15
See all Hicksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hicksville Forum Now

Hicksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hicksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Hicksville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC