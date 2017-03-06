Police: Sex offender posed as teen, t...

Police: Sex offender posed as teen, texted minor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: News12.com

A registered sex offender from Valley Stream is accused of pretending to be a teenager while texting a 14-year-old girl. Photos were posted to Facebook by a Levittown woman who claims 31-year-old David Murillo contacted her teen daughter and sent the pictures to her on Instagram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hicksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 8 hr Dave Allan - Repu... 8,578
Looking to move to Rockville Centre 11 hr JCD0112 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) 21 hr Fish_rman 108
News Teen found dead at Sea Cliff home for troubled ... (Nov '09) 22 hr SC beach comber 13
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) Sun SAS 92
News This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's... Mar 4 Pilot 8
Cancers around Cerro Wire (Feb '08) Mar 3 death by cerro 15
See all Hicksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hicksville Forum Now

Hicksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hicksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Hicksville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC