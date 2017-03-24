LIRR Third Track supporters, critics highlight differences
As the LIRR Expansion project gains new support in western Nassau County, its critics say the project would hurt Floral Park, Garden City and New Hyde Park. Proposed in January 2016 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the project would create a third track along 9.8 miles of the Long Island Railroad's main line between Floral Park and Hicksville.
