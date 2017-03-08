LIRR 3rd-track project could shutter some small businesses
The LIRR wants to add a third track along a nearly 10-mile stretch from the Queens border out to Hicksville. The plan eliminates all grade crossings in that stretch, and would require the road to go underneath the tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man led cops on two county chase at 110 mph (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Paul fazio
|200
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Ice
|110
|Commuting from Queens to Syosset
|Mar 10
|ELC2012
|1
|James Duggan: Behind the scenes ...
|Mar 10
|Jimmy
|1
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Mar 9
|Noballs
|44
|Review: Depalo & Sons Auto Body Inc (Nov '09)
|Mar 9
|bird
|18
|The White Brick Inn (Dec '13)
|Mar 8
|TOM MOLLO
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC