LI medical office building fetches $10M

Wednesday Mar 8

A three-story, 40,000-square-foot office building in Hicksville has sold for about $10 million, according to real estate sources. Constructed in 1985, the building at 400 S. Oyster Bay Road is currently 84 percent occupied by nearly 20 medical practices.

