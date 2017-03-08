LI medical office building fetches $10M
A three-story, 40,000-square-foot office building in Hicksville has sold for about $10 million, according to real estate sources. Constructed in 1985, the building at 400 S. Oyster Bay Road is currently 84 percent occupied by nearly 20 medical practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Ice
|110
|Commuting from Queens to Syosset
|Mar 10
|ELC2012
|1
|James Duggan: Behind the scenes ...
|Mar 10
|Jimmy
|1
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Mar 9
|Noballs
|44
|Review: Depalo & Sons Auto Body Inc (Nov '09)
|Mar 9
|bird
|18
|The White Brick Inn (Dec '13)
|Mar 8
|TOM MOLLO
|11
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Mar 6
|Dave Allan - Repu...
|8,578
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC