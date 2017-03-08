Immigrants on LI worried by reports o...

Immigrants on LI worried by reports of violence, intolerance

Immigrants on Long Island say they worried by reports of violence, hatred and intolerance following several incidents across the U.S. Last Friday, a 39-year-old man of the Sikh faith was shot in his driveway after the perpetrator allegedly made comments to the effect of "Get out of our country," according to police. On Feb. 22, two Indian men were shot in a Kansas bar after the shooter reportedly thought they were Iranian and demanded to know their immigration status.

