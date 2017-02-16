Woman Arrested for DWI After Rear Ending Radio Motor Patrol Car
The Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of a woman for DWI at 2:00am on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Hicksville. The operator of RMP 233 was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his neck, shoulders and back.
