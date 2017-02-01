Rotary Club of Hicksville South and U...

Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church of...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: LongIsland.com

Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church will serve food for families in need on the fourth Saturday every month as well as special meals around the holidays. Hempstead / Hicksville, NY - January 31, 2017 - On Saturday, January 28, 2017 while New Yorkers were gathering in protest march against President Donald Trump's Executive orders, a group of concerned Long Islanders were arriving at the Soup Kitchen on 40 Washington Street in Hempstead , NY wearing headgear and Rotary-logo aprons to make some beautiful human connections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hicksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 4 hr Pastor Nicarz - W... 8,573
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) 16 hr Cgcg 335
women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14) 17 hr Calybuddy 43
IRS and Meth Delivery Wed Jerry Kenney 1
Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14) Wed marguerite 9
News Man says rodent bit his penis while in jail (Jan '11) Jan 30 Party Pharts 48
Hempstead General Hospital &Hempstead Park Nurs... (Apr '08) Jan 30 MaryAnn 61
See all Hicksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hicksville Forum Now

Hicksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hicksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Hicksville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC