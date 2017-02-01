Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church of...
Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church will serve food for families in need on the fourth Saturday every month as well as special meals around the holidays. Hempstead / Hicksville, NY - January 31, 2017 - On Saturday, January 28, 2017 while New Yorkers were gathering in protest march against President Donald Trump's Executive orders, a group of concerned Long Islanders were arriving at the Soup Kitchen on 40 Washington Street in Hempstead , NY wearing headgear and Rotary-logo aprons to make some beautiful human connections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Pastor Nicarz - W...
|8,573
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|16 hr
|Cgcg
|335
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Calybuddy
|43
|IRS and Meth Delivery
|Wed
|Jerry Kenney
|1
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Wed
|marguerite
|9
|Man says rodent bit his penis while in jail (Jan '11)
|Jan 30
|Party Pharts
|48
|Hempstead General Hospital &Hempstead Park Nurs... (Apr '08)
|Jan 30
|MaryAnn
|61
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC