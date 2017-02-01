Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church of...

Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church will serve food for families in need on the fourth Saturday every month as well as special meals around the holidays. Hempstead / Hicksville, NY - January 31, 2017 - On Saturday, January 28, 2017 while New Yorkers were gathering in protest march against President Donald Trump's Executive orders, a group of concerned Long Islanders were arriving at the Soup Kitchen on 40 Washington Street in Hempstead , NY wearing headgear and Rotary-logo aprons to make some beautiful human connections.

