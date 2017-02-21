Pipe-puncture mystery vexes Hicksville homeowner
Pinhole-sized punctures are causing costly leaks inside the walls of a Hicksville home, and the owner wants to uncover the source of the problem. Lena Mishin says the copper piping in her home has sprung leaks more than 15 times in the past 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldbaums on Long Beach Road (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|Julia Waldbaum
|11
|41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|25
|Spooky Long Island (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Reader
|24
|In the 1930s, LI family raised pet chimp (Feb '09)
|Tue
|JackieGP
|9
|stray cats at tanner park (Jan '08)
|Feb 20
|Miss B
|3
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|Feb 15
|leihsiachen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC