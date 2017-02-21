Pipe-puncture mystery vexes Hicksvill...

Pipe-puncture mystery vexes Hicksville homeowner

Monday Feb 20

Pinhole-sized punctures are causing costly leaks inside the walls of a Hicksville home, and the owner wants to uncover the source of the problem. Lena Mishin says the copper piping in her home has sprung leaks more than 15 times in the past 10 years.

