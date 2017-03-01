New York man found dead in water
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it received a request from a friend of Dennis O'Rourke, 68, to check on O'Rourke's welfare because O'Rourke, staying for a week with a friend on a houseboat off Smuggler's Cove Resort and Marina at mile marker 88.5, hadn't been heard from. Deputies Nicholas Thaler and Caridad Calloway were on patrol and stopped in at the resort at 3:30 a.m. They saw a body in the water and shortly thereafter O'Rourke was pulled from the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's...
|24 min
|Pilot
|2
|Waldbaums on Long Beach Road (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Run
|13
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Feb 28
|Cindy b
|11
|Looking for a Hit & Run driver
|Feb 26
|Alpha Sigma
|2
|Paula s gilbert lmhc
|Feb 26
|Total waste
|1
|41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ...
|Feb 22
|spytheweb
|25
|Spooky Long Island (Sep '08)
|Feb 22
|Reader
|24
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC