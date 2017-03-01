New York man found dead in water

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it received a request from a friend of Dennis O'Rourke, 68, to check on O'Rourke's welfare because O'Rourke, staying for a week with a friend on a houseboat off Smuggler's Cove Resort and Marina at mile marker 88.5, hadn't been heard from. Deputies Nicholas Thaler and Caridad Calloway were on patrol and stopped in at the resort at 3:30 a.m. They saw a body in the water and shortly thereafter O'Rourke was pulled from the water.

