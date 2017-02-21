LI Water Commissioners Elected to Nassau Suffolk Water...

LI Water Commissioners Elected to Nas...

Commissioners from Plainview, Westbury, Oyster Bay, Hicksville, and West Hempstead Water Districts were recently elected to Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners' Association 2017 Board. February 14, 2017 - Williston Park, NY - At a recent Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners' Association meeting sponsored by the Jericho Water District, the Association elected a new board for the 2017 term, which runs through December 31, 2017.

