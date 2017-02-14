Inked: Recent LI real estate deals
Newsday leased 32,093 square feet of industrial space at 220 Miller Place in Hicksville. Frank Pagano of Avison Young represented the tenant, while David Hunt of Hunt Corporate Services represented the landlord, Anton-Cerrone Associates, in the lease negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|Wed
|leihsiachen
|1
|Cops to Inspect Homes Without Notice For Illega... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Jake Anderson
|9
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Feb 7
|Edward
|10
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Feb 6
|Dusty Springfield
|8,577
|Bellmore Towing (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Angelo melio
|39
|Brother is defense witness at Kelly Forbes' trial (Jun '08)
|Feb 4
|why82
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Jan 18
|Go Blue Forever
|56
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC