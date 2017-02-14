Inked: Recent LI real estate deals

Inked: Recent LI real estate deals

Tuesday Feb 14

Newsday leased 32,093 square feet of industrial space at 220 Miller Place in Hicksville. Frank Pagano of Avison Young represented the tenant, while David Hunt of Hunt Corporate Services represented the landlord, Anton-Cerrone Associates, in the lease negotiations.

