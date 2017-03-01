Exclusive Interview with Daredevil Actor Geoffrey Cantor
The Imperfect Podcast talks to actor Geoffrey Cantor known for his role as Ellison on Marvel's Daredevil. We discuss everything from British Theater to acting auditions to Marvel Universe and even a little bit about his beard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This photo was taken by Ron Szot at last year's...
|24 min
|Pilot
|2
|Waldbaums on Long Beach Road (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Run
|13
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Feb 28
|Cindy b
|11
|Looking for a Hit & Run driver
|Feb 26
|Alpha Sigma
|2
|Paula s gilbert lmhc
|Feb 26
|Total waste
|1
|41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ...
|Feb 22
|spytheweb
|25
|Spooky Long Island (Sep '08)
|Feb 22
|Reader
|24
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC