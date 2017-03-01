DEC declares Hicksville property a Class 2 Superfund site
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has declared the Metco property at 325 Duffy Ave. in Hicksville as a Class 2 Superfund site. The state lists it as an inactive hazardous waste site that "represents a significant threat to public health or the environment."
