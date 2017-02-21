'Day Without Immigrants' marches held on LI, across US
Marches were held on Long Island and around the nation for a "Day Without Immigrants" as a demonstration against President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. Hundreds were on the streets of Hampton Bays Thursday in a show of solidarity.
