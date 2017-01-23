Long Island weather will see wind chi...

Long Island weather will see wind chill in single digits

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hicksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 55 min Pasor Truth 8,568
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Glen Head Jan 19 VictorOrians 1
Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10) Jan 19 Baffled 44
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) Jan 18 Go Blue Forever 56
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Jan 17 save your souls 2,733
women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14) Jan 14 Mark 42
Why do people like Bayville? (Jun '08) Jan 12 Zizzles 23
See all Hicksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hicksville Forum Now

Hicksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hicksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hicksville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC