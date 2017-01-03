Jalea Peruvian Cuisine opens in Hicks...

Jalea Peruvian Cuisine opens in Hicksville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hicksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 12 hr The Excommunicated 8,523
Review: All American Construction Corporation (Dec '11) 18 hr Mandy 4
Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14) Sat jga 8
Review: 240 Auto Body Inc (Jan '11) Jan 7 John miolla 26
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Jan 6 Bruser 2,728
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) Jan 5 Ritika 52
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) Jan 5 BigBrother1 25
See all Hicksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hicksville Forum Now

Hicksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hicksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Hicksville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,193

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC