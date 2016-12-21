Sentencing of ex-fugitive scheduled in '99 Hicksville wedding killing
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|Bruser
|2,724
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Bouncing Betty White
|8,494
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Akay
|7
|Freeport Officials Call For Multi Million Dolla...
|Dec 23
|10 yr resident
|1
|Trump wonders why the hacking he discussed befo...
|Dec 19
|freedom2016
|85
|Special ed teacher arrested on porn charges (Feb '07)
|Dec 18
|Person 5
|56
|Why do people like Bayville? (Jun '08)
|Dec 17
|Ashley
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC