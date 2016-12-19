Professional Physical Therapy opens i...

Professional Physical Therapy opens in Hauppauge

Monday Dec 19

The Hauppauge clinic is Professional Physical Therapy's 24th on Long Island and its 14th in Suffolk County, according to a company statement. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 107 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers throughout the New York metropolitan area.

