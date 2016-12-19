Professional Physical Therapy opens in Hauppauge
The Hauppauge clinic is Professional Physical Therapy's 24th on Long Island and its 14th in Suffolk County, according to a company statement. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 107 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers throughout the New York metropolitan area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Hicksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula S. Gilbert, LMHC (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Total waste
|6
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BRUISER PHONE VIDEOS
|8,505
|Cops: Massapequa builder bilks customer out of ... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|NYCDevelop
|152
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Bruser
|2,727
|The old Bayville (Sep '07)
|Jan 2
|Joy
|71
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Jan 1
|Sos
|51
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
Find what you want!
Search Hicksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC