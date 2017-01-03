Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Chris...

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Christmas Eve Kills Two

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: LongIsland.com

December 24, 2016 - The Second Squad is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 6:06 am in Hicksville . According to detectives, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Woodbury Rd., when it lost control, struck a tree and caught fire.

