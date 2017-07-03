Four books to entertain and disturb
If you are willing to be both entertained and disturbed by your summer vacation books, I have four new volumes for your consideration: two books by important photographers and two literary mysteries that raise important public policy issues. If you grew up in the rural South of yesteryear and remember the landscapes, the crops, the tractors, the people, the country stores and churches, you will identify with UNC-Chapel Hill Professor William Ferris's book, "The South in Color: A Visual Journal."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigating after man's body found in ...
|Jun 27
|Tink
|1
|Exploitation or truth?
|Jun 27
|NCSB64
|2
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Jun 15
|Menakov
|95
|Several fire departments battle flames at Cataw...
|Jun 13
|concerned
|1
|Club Cabaret Now Open Mon-Thur As A Regular Bar
|Jun 13
|mhenry1990
|1
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|Jun 12
|Yupp
|27
|licence check - NOW !! Entrapment (Jun '13)
|Jun 11
|Frank
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC