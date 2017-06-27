Patriotic musical performance coming Friday in downtown Gastonia
Patriotism may never be in short supply in Gastonia, but the sounds of it will reverberate even more loudly throughout downtown later this week. The Rotary Centennial Pavilion will be the site of a special lunchtime concert organized by city leaders in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exploitation or truth?
|10 hr
|NCSB64
|2
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Jun 15
|Menakov
|95
|Several fire departments battle flames at Cataw...
|Jun 13
|concerned
|1
|Club Cabaret Now Open Mon-Thur As A Regular Bar
|Jun 13
|mhenry1990
|1
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|Jun 12
|Yupp
|27
|licence check - NOW !! Entrapment (Jun '13)
|Jun 11
|Frank
|8
|Sweep Stakes And Gambling In Longview (Sep '13)
|Jun 11
|Creeper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC