Industrial Carbide Tipped Saw Blades for Cutting Aluminum, Stainless Steel
Ideal for cutting non-ferrous metals, steel and stainless steel, German-manufactured saw blades from KLINGSPOR use large European carbide tips to ensure clean cuts and superior life. Laser cut from virgin German steel and precision flattened, ground, and tensioned for balanced cutting, industrial blades from KLINGSPOR are computer-controlled and monitored with extremely tight tolerances for incredible performance to cut all types of materials.
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigating after man's body found in ...
|Jun 27
|Tink
|1
|Exploitation or truth?
|Jun 27
|NCSB64
|2
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Jun 15
|Menakov
|95
|Several fire departments battle flames at Cataw...
|Jun 13
|concerned
|1
|Club Cabaret Now Open Mon-Thur As A Regular Bar
|Jun 13
|mhenry1990
|1
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|Jun 12
|Yupp
|27
|licence check - NOW !! Entrapment (Jun '13)
|Jun 11
|Frank
|8
