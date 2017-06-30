Industrial Carbide Tipped Saw Blades ...

Industrial Carbide Tipped Saw Blades for Cutting Aluminum, Stainless Steel

Ideal for cutting non-ferrous metals, steel and stainless steel, German-manufactured saw blades from KLINGSPOR use large European carbide tips to ensure clean cuts and superior life. Laser cut from virgin German steel and precision flattened, ground, and tensioned for balanced cutting, industrial blades from KLINGSPOR are computer-controlled and monitored with extremely tight tolerances for incredible performance to cut all types of materials.

