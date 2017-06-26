Granite Falls woman arrested, accused of leading deputies on chase

A Granite Falls woman is accused of speeding and leading deputies on a vehicle chase which began in Alexander County and ended in Catawba County Sunday. According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Cathy Michelle Chapman failed to stop at a stop sign along with a stoplight at the intersection of Shiloh Church Road and North Carolina Highway 127 in Bethlehem around 5:21 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.