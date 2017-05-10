Teen suffers bullet wound in Ellendale

Teen suffers bullet wound in Ellendale

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Taylorsville Times

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at approximately 4:14 AM, Alexander County 911 received a call in reference to a shooting on Zeb Watts Road in the Ellendale Community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hickory Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job opening Wed Freddie James 1
News Hickory police trying to find man who robbed Ch... Wed Smart one 1
Looking for Lori Tue Sabrina 5
How is life in Long View? (Sep '07) May 2 LongHaul 22
Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12) May 1 Just me 152
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) Apr 29 DirtyBoot 39
turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13) Apr 28 smart one 16
See all Hickory Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hickory Forum Now

Hickory Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hickory Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Hickory, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC