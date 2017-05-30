'I'm ruined': Workers realize too late that they signed away the right to other jobs
Keith Bollinger, a factory manager, at his home in Conover, N.C. Bollinger was caught in an agonizing legal battle with his former employer over a noncompete agreement for over three years. "I tried to get a better life for my wife and my son, and it backfired," Bollinger said.
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catawba Mall
|May 28
|Menakov
|1
|licence check - NOW !! Entrapment (Jun '13)
|May 26
|BgDiesel92
|7
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|May 17
|ben
|93
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|May 16
|ttipb
|26
|Prostitution at deluxe inn
|May 15
|Ness_E
|4
|outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11)
|May 15
|Grasshopper
|122
|Job opening
|May 10
|Freddie James
|1
