Hickory mayor remembered in downtown celebration of his life

There were tears, laughter, and careful reflection in downtown Hickory Monday as hundreds gathered to remember Mayor Rudy Wright, who was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. The family has acknowledged that Wright committed suicide and has made a push for people to be aware of depression and mental illness.

