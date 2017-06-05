Acre of opium poppy plants, worth $50...

Acre of opium poppy plants, worth $500M, found in Catawba field

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office seized an entire field of poppy plants Tuesday, with an estimated value of $500 million. The plants are used in the manufacturing of opium and growing them is far from legal.

