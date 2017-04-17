Tim Tebow in the minors: .176 average...

Tim Tebow in the minors: .176 average, with 9 RBIs, 9 strikeouts

An update on Tim Tebow's first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set at home against the Hickory Crawdads and then a four-game road series against the Augusta GreenJackets.

