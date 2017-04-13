Public meeting on NCDOT 10-Year roads plan set April 20 in Hickory
The N.C. Department of Transportation wants local residents' feedback on its Draft 10-Year State Transportation Improvement Program , which identifies the construction funding and scheduling for transportation projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.
