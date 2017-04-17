New River Behavioral Healthcare lawsuit dismissed in Avery court

A lawsuit involving a five-county area in northwest North Carolina and former New River Behavioral Healthcare employees was dismissed by an Superior Court judge, according to attorney Stacy Eggers IV, who represented one of the defendants in the case. Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus dismissed the three claims of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion after hearing oral arguments on March 27, according to Eggers.

