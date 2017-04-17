New River Behavioral Healthcare lawsuit dismissed in Avery court
A lawsuit involving a five-county area in northwest North Carolina and former New River Behavioral Healthcare employees was dismissed by an Superior Court judge, according to attorney Stacy Eggers IV, who represented one of the defendants in the case. Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus dismissed the three claims of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion after hearing oral arguments on March 27, according to Eggers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Ithink
|37
|Deluxe inn room 211
|19 hr
|Curious Pete
|2
|Prostitution at deluxe inn
|19 hr
|Curious Pete
|2
|AA Entertainment (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Curious Pete
|69
|turn in your charter cable equipment (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|susan
|15
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Apr 14
|Kilroy
|85
|Con Artist (May '13)
|Apr 12
|Confused
|27
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC