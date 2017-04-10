Hickory 19 mins ago 9:56 a.m.2 arrested after double homicide
HICKORY, N.C. An argument outside a Hickory bar lead to a shooting that left two people dead, according to police. Early Friday morning Hickory police responded to a report of a shots fired call at 1423 29th Ave Dr NE.
