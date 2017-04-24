2 indicted on federal meth charges -

According to an eight-page, 26-count indictment filed April 24, the two are accused of distributing and manufacturing meth and possessing pseudoephedrine - the key chemical component of the drug - and other chemicals, products and materials with the knowledge and intent they would be used to make meth. Huckabee is charged with unlawfully possessing pseudoephedrine 15 times between July 10, 2016 and Jan. 21 of this year and Gregory nine times from Dec. 4, 2016 to Feb.1. The indictment lists the date, time location and amount of each purchase.

