USI Insurance Services Acquires Carolina First Associates in North Carolina
USI Insurance Services has acquired Carolina First Associates LLC, an employee benefits insurance advisor located in Hickory, N.C. This acquisition extends USI's presence as a middle market insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the Southeast region. Carolina First Associates and its employees will remain at the current Hickory location following the acquisition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Hickory
|8 hr
|Luke
|1
|Prostitution at deluxe inn
|11 hr
|Ashabah
|1
|Satanic sexual society (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|Skippy
|4
|Deluxe inn room 211
|Mon
|Jamie curtis
|1
|Emily Anderson continued #2 (Jan '06)
|Mar 17
|Fart Sex
|120
|Victoria Jayne, Atty
|Mar 15
|Knows Better
|3
|Brooke
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC