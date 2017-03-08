USI Insurance Services Acquires Carol...

USI Insurance Services Acquires Carolina First Associates in North Carolina

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Insurance Journal West

USI Insurance Services has acquired Carolina First Associates LLC, an employee benefits insurance advisor located in Hickory, N.C. This acquisition extends USI's presence as a middle market insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the Southeast region. Carolina First Associates and its employees will remain at the current Hickory location following the acquisition.

