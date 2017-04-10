No arrests made in November hit-and-run, man in critical condition
The Hickory Police Department says 28-year-old Joshua Edward Holden was struck around 8 p.m. on November 28 in the 200 block of 12th Avenue northeast between Viewmont Baptist Church and the Cubbard Express Exxon convenience store. According to police, Holden was found lying on the ground with severe injuries.
