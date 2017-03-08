Man pleads guilty to further charges for NC bomb threats
A man who made hundreds of fake bomb threats that mobilized law officers in the North Carolina foothills is preparing to spend years in prison. The Hickory Daily Record reports that 27-year-old Cody Matthew Startt pleaded guilty Friday to dozens of felony counts of false bomb reports and terrorism.
