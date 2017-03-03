COA finalist Mackie likes to barnstorm ideas
One of the four finalists seeking to become the next president of College of The Albemarle believes his earlier career in commercial art has helped shape his management style. "We did a lot of brainstorming, idea generation and creative approaches to problems" as a designer and art director, Russell "Keith" Mackie told a forum at COA's Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center in Currituck Wednesday.
