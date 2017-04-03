Behind the Apple - Jeffrey Bedford

Behind the Apple - Jeffrey Bedford

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

Bedford started his master's program to be an adult mental health counselor but a dual program was offered and he had to do an internship in a middle school. He said he showed up on his first day and thought, "This is it," and completely switched his focus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hickory Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why men don't have to pay child support anymore... (Sep '16) 5 hr ZYX765 4
AA Entertainment (Mar '12) Mon Hky Guy 66
outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11) Apr 1 MAVERICK 120
How does MDI never have any job openings? (Feb '16) Mar 30 Majority-membersF... 5
Lakeisha kathleen barnett PROSTITUTION Mar 29 Tonya 1
Murdering society Mar 27 Mike 3
Sex crimes and the police state Mar 27 Mike 9
See all Hickory Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hickory Forum Now

Hickory Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hickory Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Hickory, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC