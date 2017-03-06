Western: Youth gala, activist revival...

Western: Youth gala, activist revival, org change

Friday Feb 24

HICKORY, N.C. - OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley will hold its annual fundraising "gayla" on March 11, 6 p.m., at CafA© Rule, 242 11th Ave. NE. The organization had a banner year for growth and expansion in 2016.

