Suspects caught at scene of home brea...

Suspects caught at scene of home breaking & entering

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Taylorsville Times

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be involved in a breaking and entering of a home in Bethlehem on February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Taylorsville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hickory Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lecia and Laura E and Jennifer P Feb 17 Caezar 1
AA Entertainment (Mar '12) Feb 17 Curiois 63
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 16 Rick 17
Any reviews of Convergys? Job Wise? (Jan '09) Feb 15 ConvergysROX 211
Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13) Feb 6 Curiois 25
which do you prefer and why:: Charter, Dish or... (Feb '12) Feb 6 Kathy3450 20
Sigmonsucks (May '14) Jan 30 Kstarnesforcc 15
See all Hickory Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hickory Forum Now

Hickory Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hickory Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hickory, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC