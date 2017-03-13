The success and philanthropic nature of a Watauga County man earned him the honor of receiving the prestigious Distinguished Eagle Scout Award.{/div}{div}Joe Miller - former pharmacist and co-owner of Boone Drug, owner of Cheap Joe's Art Stuff and acclaimed watercolor painter - was presented the award at a ceremony and reception hosted in his honor Feb. 18. Friends of Miller spoke on his behalf, and he was awarded a plaque and a medal by two other DES award recipients who belong to the Old Hickory Council. "It's still a little overwhelming," Miller said.

