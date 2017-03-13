Distinguished Eagle Scout
The success and philanthropic nature of a Watauga County man earned him the honor of receiving the prestigious Distinguished Eagle Scout Award.{/div}{div}Joe Miller - former pharmacist and co-owner of Boone Drug, owner of Cheap Joe's Art Stuff and acclaimed watercolor painter - was presented the award at a ceremony and reception hosted in his honor Feb. 18. Friends of Miller spoke on his behalf, and he was awarded a plaque and a medal by two other DES award recipients who belong to the Old Hickory Council. "It's still a little overwhelming," Miller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brooke
|4 hr
|Drewsky3
|1
|Ash'abah the ghost
|8 hr
|Joshua
|1
|Satanic sexual society (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|Timmy
|3
|Anyone gotten ripped off by attorney Cynthia Go... (Jan '16)
|Mar 11
|Timmy
|4
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Mar 10
|Seemesmile
|83
|Victoria Jayne, Atty
|Mar 6
|Tinman
|2
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|Feb 27
|Richard
|36
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC