Study underway about widening I-40 from Hickory to Statesville
The North Carolina Department of Transportation may put a widening project for the interstate in the final ten-year Transportation Improvement Plan. A draft proposal already mentions it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder at Wayneos last year (Jun '09)
|Jan 31
|Freda
|23
|Sigmonsucks (May '14)
|Jan 30
|Kstarnesforcc
|15
|Moving to Hildebran
|Jan 29
|Kitty
|1
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Jeff Erson
|150
|Why men don't have to pay child support anymore...
|Jan 23
|Hahahaha
|3
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|Jan 23
|dooscoop32
|23
|American Hardware Beside Galaxy grocery (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|What going on
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC