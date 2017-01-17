Conover fire chief rescues 2 after car crashes into building
The city manager in Conover says the fire chief was hospitalized after he rushed to save two people after a car crashed into a building, leading to a fire. The Hickory Daily News reports City Manager Donald Duncan Jr. said Chief J. Mark Hinson went to the source of smoke on Wednesday and found a car hit an office building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Hickory Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|duke power bill (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|MrRodneyLong
|33
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Clcrecommended
|148
|mike johnson toyota rips off all! (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Larry T
|114
|kip mace (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Morish
|3
|Police Abuse (Mar '14)
|Tue
|FleaOnMyFoot
|46
|outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11)
|Jan 15
|Will Graham 33
|117
|Hickory NC most racist place I've ever been (an... (Mar '11)
|Jan 15
|Zions daughter
|252
Find what you want!
Search Hickory Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC