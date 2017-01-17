Conover fire chief rescues 2 after ca...

Conover fire chief rescues 2 after car crashes into building

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The city manager in Conover says the fire chief was hospitalized after he rushed to save two people after a car crashed into a building, leading to a fire. The Hickory Daily News reports City Manager Donald Duncan Jr. said Chief J. Mark Hinson went to the source of smoke on Wednesday and found a car hit an office building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hickory Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
duke power bill (Jan '11) 2 hr MrRodneyLong 33
Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12) 9 hr Clcrecommended 148
mike johnson toyota rips off all! (Dec '09) 15 hr Larry T 114
kip mace (Jul '13) Tue Morish 3
Police Abuse (Mar '14) Tue FleaOnMyFoot 46
outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11) Jan 15 Will Graham 33 117
Hickory NC most racist place I've ever been (an... (Mar '11) Jan 15 Zions daughter 252
See all Hickory Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hickory Forum Now

Hickory Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hickory Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hickory, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC