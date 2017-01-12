Chris Christie's political star conti...

Chris Christie's political star continues to fall in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: New York Daily News

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a brutal 2016 - and 2017 isn't shaping up to be any better. Years removed from being the GOP's golden boy, Christie saw his political star all but burn out over the past year, one that started with the dismal end of his lackluster presidential campaign and ended with him failing to land a job in Donald Trump's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hickory Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H Clinton Demands USA Take 65,000 Muslim Refugees (Jul '16) Wed Bill DeWahl 6
Anyone gotten ripped off by attorney Cynthia Go... (Jan '16) Wed sandbagger07 3
I love meth (Apr '16) Jan 8 True Republican 5
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) Jan 8 True Republican 33
Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12) Jan 8 Carolinaskies 147
Hickory Prostitutes Jan 6 Sausage suker 14
Advice on moving to Hickory, NC (Jun '07) Jan 6 Newton 110
See all Hickory Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hickory Forum Now

Hickory Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hickory Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Hickory, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC