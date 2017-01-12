Chris Christie's political star continues to fall in 2017
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a brutal 2016 - and 2017 isn't shaping up to be any better. Years removed from being the GOP's golden boy, Christie saw his political star all but burn out over the past year, one that started with the dismal end of his lackluster presidential campaign and ended with him failing to land a job in Donald Trump's administration.
