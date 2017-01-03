Man charged with setting house fire w...

Man charged with setting house fire with wife, kids inside

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Progress

The State Fire Marshal's Office say a man accused of setting his house on fire with his wife and her children inside has been arrested in North Carolina. Authorities say the fire occurred Dec. 15 in a house in Waldorf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hickory Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) 1 hr Bill DeWahl 28
News Driver Charged In Deadly Wreck (Sep '06) 1 hr Bill DeWahl 11
Passing gas (Mar '16) Thu Reader 6
Assistant DA fired Thu Reader 9
Advice on moving to Hickory, NC (Jun '07) Jan 1 Hickoryislame 107
Hickory Prostitutes Dec 31 mike 12
outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11) Dec 30 Mark187 115
See all Hickory Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hickory Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Catawba County was issued at January 06 at 3:28PM EST

Hickory Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hickory Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Hickory, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC