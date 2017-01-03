Man charged with setting house fire with wife, kids inside
The State Fire Marshal's Office say a man accused of setting his house on fire with his wife and her children inside has been arrested in North Carolina. Authorities say the fire occurred Dec. 15 in a house in Waldorf.
