Man arrested in NYC for stabbing death at Nashville truck lot
Christopher Gadsden is accused in the brutal stabbing of Deon Brown on Nov. 14 before driving his car to North Carolina. Authorities previously said police in Hickory, North Carolina, encountered Gadsden with Brown's car, which had blood on the inside and out, the same day Brown was found dead.
