Lyft launches service in Asheville and HickoryVirginia Daffron 36 mins ago 79 views

We're excited to let you know that Lyft , the fastest growing on-demand transportation service in the U.S., is launching in Asheville and Hickory, NC today at 12pm EST , meaning everyone in the area will be able to get a friendly and affordable ride around town with the download of an app. Starting today, Lyft will also be able to take passengers to and from Asheville Regional Airport.

