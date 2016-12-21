Lyft launches service in Asheville an...

Lyft launches service in Asheville and HickoryVirginia Daffron 36 mins ago 79 views

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Mountain Xpress

We're excited to let you know that Lyft , the fastest growing on-demand transportation service in the U.S., is launching in Asheville and Hickory, NC today at 12pm EST , meaning everyone in the area will be able to get a friendly and affordable ride around town with the download of an app. Starting today, Lyft will also be able to take passengers to and from Asheville Regional Airport.

